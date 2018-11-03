Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $74,138,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

