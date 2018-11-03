TransUnion (TRU) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,258 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $318,495.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,456.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

