Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 413.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,793 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,514 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,420,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Transocean by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,714,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after buying an additional 3,882,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 1,255.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,103,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,595,000 after buying an additional 4,727,168 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,080,986 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after buying an additional 152,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Transocean by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,631,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. Transocean’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIG shares. UBS Group raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

