Traders Sell Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) on Strength (SBUX)

Traders sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $112.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $224.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.46 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Starbucks had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Starbucks traded up $0.36 for the day and closed at $58.63

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

