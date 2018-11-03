Traders Buy Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $237.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $107.80 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.85) for the day and closed at $72.27Specifically, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,017,443 shares of company stock worth $73,155,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.