Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

TM opened at $115.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $67.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

