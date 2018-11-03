Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 228,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.