Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $311,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $319,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $805,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $330,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $305,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $270,625.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $19.43 on Friday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 387.9% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

