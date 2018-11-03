TokenStars (TEAM) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One TokenStars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TokenStars has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenStars Profile

TokenStars is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenStars’ official website is tokenstars.com/team

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

