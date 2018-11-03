Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Sandra Bell sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $56,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,320.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

