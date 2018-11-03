TIER REIT (TIER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect TIER REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TIER opened at $21.89 on Friday. TIER REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.75.
About TIER REIT
TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.
