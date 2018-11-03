TIER REIT (TIER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect TIER REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

TIER opened at $21.89 on Friday. TIER REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.75.

TIER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TIER REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TIER REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.