Thomas T. Stallkamp Sells 7,692 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $166,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 90.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 72.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

