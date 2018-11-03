Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,021 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the September 28th total of 1,965,824 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.59 million. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $10,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,591 shares in the company, valued at $17,010,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelso & Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $125,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 89.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,362,000 after purchasing an additional 881,406 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 13.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.