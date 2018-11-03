TheStreet Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to B

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 291,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

