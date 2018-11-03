TheStreet Lowers Civeo (CVEO) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Civeo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $4.00 target price on shares of Civeo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $455.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 4.18.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Civeo had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 857.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $145,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,177,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

