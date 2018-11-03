The Western Union (WU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 560.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Western Union updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.92.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

