The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,993,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,299. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,754 shares of company stock worth $2,954,800 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

