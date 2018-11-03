The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,754 shares of company stock worth $2,954,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

