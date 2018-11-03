The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. HSBC set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,754 shares of company stock worth $2,954,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.2% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

