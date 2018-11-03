Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,056 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 31.7% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 239.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $96.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jevin Eagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $2,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.