Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “Teva reported 3Q18 with revenues of $4.53B vs. $4.55B consensus and beat on the bottom line with non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 vs. $0.55. The beat was driven by positive impacts from the ongoing restructuring strategy with a spend base reduction of $2B YTD compared to 2017 (excluding FX) and on track to reach $3B by YE19.””

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,391,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,890. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,028,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,767,000 after acquiring an additional 202,777 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 54,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 305,040 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

