Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

TEVA opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

In related news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.26.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

