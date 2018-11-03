Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bonds Rise 1.6% During Trading

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) bonds rose 1.6% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 2.8% coupon and is set to mature on July 21, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $89.38 and were trading at $87.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.
Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.26.
TEVA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,391,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $25.96.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $669,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
