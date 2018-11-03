Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bonds Rise 1.6% During Trading

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) bonds rose 1.6% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 2.8% coupon and is set to mature on July 21, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $89.38 and were trading at $87.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.26.

TEVA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,391,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $669,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

