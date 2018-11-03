Teradata (TDC) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.89 million.Teradata also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Teradata stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

