Teradata (TDC) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Teradata also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS.

TDC traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 2,942,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,854. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In other Teradata news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.