Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

VIV stock remained flat at $$12.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,049,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

