Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.
VIV stock remained flat at $$12.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,049,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.33.
Telefonica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
