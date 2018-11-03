Teekay Tankers (TNK) versus Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Financial Survey

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers -13.20% -7.43% -3.43% Odyssey Marine Exploration N/A N/A -195.62%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teekay Tankers and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 1 3 3 0 2.29 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $1.52, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Odyssey Marine Exploration does not pay a dividend. Teekay Tankers pays out -54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $431.18 million 0.74 -$58.02 million ($0.11) -10.82 Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.25 million 43.23 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

Odyssey Marine Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay Tankers.

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Tankers has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 52 owned conventional tankers, 4 conventional tankers related to capital leases, 1 in-chartered vessel, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 6 ship-to-ship support vessels. The company's vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

