Tech Data Corp (TECD) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $230,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 24.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

