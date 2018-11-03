TCW Group Inc. Acquires 29,838 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 255,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 115,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.72. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.44 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

