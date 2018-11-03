Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) received a $24.00 price target from investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 2,132,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,435. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

