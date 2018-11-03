Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) received a $24.00 price target from investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 2,132,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,435. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
