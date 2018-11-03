Taubman Centers (TCO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Taubman Centers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.
NYSE TCO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 686,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,135. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $66.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.
