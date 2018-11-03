Taubman Centers (TCO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Taubman Centers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

NYSE TCO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 686,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,135. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

