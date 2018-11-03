Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Target stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Target’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

