Talanx (TLX) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TLX. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talanx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.44 ($43.53).

TLX opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Wednesday. Talanx has a 12 month low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 12 month high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

