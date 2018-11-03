Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 3,044,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,160,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tahoe Resources Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tahoe Resources by 54.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Tahoe Resources by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tahoe Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 257,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Tahoe Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tahoe Resources by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TAHO)

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.