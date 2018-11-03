Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TAHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE:TAHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,718. Tahoe Resources has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.63.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 119.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,689,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after buying an additional 8,000,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tahoe Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 45.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 37,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

