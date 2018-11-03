T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $199,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 78,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $96.93 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

