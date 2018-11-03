T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Barclays lowered shares of T-Mobile Us to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.74.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,511. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $141,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,622 shares of company stock worth $6,814,861. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $409,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $10,800,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $240,108,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 61.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 10.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 46,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

