Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.90% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

