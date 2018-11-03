Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. 18,848,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,783,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,772,000 after buying an additional 6,646,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,289,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,116,000 after buying an additional 2,595,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,490,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after buying an additional 1,445,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 85.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,960,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,457,000 after buying an additional 906,308 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 170.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,401,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 883,517 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

