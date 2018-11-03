Symrise (SY1) Given a €82.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.20 ($67.67) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.84 ($87.02).

FRA SY1 opened at €74.70 ($86.86) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

