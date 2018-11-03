Symantec (SYMC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Symantec from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.99.

Get Symantec alerts:

SYMC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,521,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Symantec will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.