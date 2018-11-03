Switcheo (SWTH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $16,370.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

