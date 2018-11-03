Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 103 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 103 price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SREN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a CHF 105.30 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 99.34.

SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

