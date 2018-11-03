Surge Energy (SGY) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of C$87.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

In related news, Director Keith Elliott Macdonald sold 17,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$37,746.60. Also, Director Paul Colborne purchased 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$57,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,920 shares of company stock valued at $267,033 in the last 90 days.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

