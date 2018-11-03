Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.73. 528,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 143,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research firms have commented on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Superior Drilling Products worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.