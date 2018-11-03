SunTrust Banks Downgrades Belden (BDC) to Hold

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Belden stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.41. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 46.9% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $379,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

