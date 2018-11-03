SunTrust Banks Cuts Lumber Liquidators (LL) Price Target to $13.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

LL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,896. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $177,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 9,870.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

