SunTrust Banks Cuts Lumber Liquidators (LL) Price Target to $13.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.
LL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,896. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $177,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 9,870.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.
