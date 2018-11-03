SunTrust Banks Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,041 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $278,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $273,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,170,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,891,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

