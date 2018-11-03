Sun Communities (SUI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 348,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,387. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

