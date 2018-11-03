Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 98,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,799,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 223,000.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $108.10 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

